TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $17,655.75 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,623.92.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

