Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Separately, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.