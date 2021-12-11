Head-To-Head Comparison: Boqii (BQ) versus Its Peers

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boqii to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boqii and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -125.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.65

Boqii’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -17.59% -219.01% -39.20% Boqii Competitors -12.48% -0.34% -0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boqii Competitors 146 725 1118 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Boqii’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Boqii has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boqii peers beat Boqii on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

