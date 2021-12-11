Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $47.36 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.