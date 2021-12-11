Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ambarella by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.