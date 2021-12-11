YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

