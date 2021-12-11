LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,247.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $412,718.58 and approximately $2,247.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00364400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009850 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.04 or 0.01409792 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

