Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $81.31 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,878 shares of company stock worth $37,468,996 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

