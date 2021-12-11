Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

JLL stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average of $233.97.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.