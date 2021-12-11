Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $25,247.88 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

