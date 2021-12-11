Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,016 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 330,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

