Spire Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average of $252.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

