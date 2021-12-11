Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

