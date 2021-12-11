Spire Wealth Management Has $2.19 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,747.56.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,236.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,389.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,304.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.