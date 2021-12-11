Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers Purchases 2,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $21,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BATL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Battalion Oil by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

