Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $19,050.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $19,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $20,690.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at about $962,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 3.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

