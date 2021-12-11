Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $243.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.