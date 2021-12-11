Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.
NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $243.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
