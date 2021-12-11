GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 28th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GBL opened at $24.24 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 96.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

