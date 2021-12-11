Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

