Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

