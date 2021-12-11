BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of LEO opened at $8.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

