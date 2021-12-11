BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
Shares of LEO opened at $8.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
