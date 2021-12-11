DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Square were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Square by 5.5% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

SQ stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.