Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,783.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.50.

LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.