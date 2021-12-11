PGGM Investments Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2,687.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,597 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 270,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

