Timothy Joseph Tynan Buys 1,500 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.65.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
