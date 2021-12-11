Timothy Joseph Tynan Buys 1,500 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

