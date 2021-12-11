Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

