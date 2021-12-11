CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $2,431.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012102 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,733,161 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.