ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.65 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $227.77 million and $1.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00210245 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

