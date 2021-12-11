Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

