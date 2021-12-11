InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,200 ($68.96).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($75.59) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($71.61) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.98) to GBX 5,200 ($68.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,642 ($61.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5,802.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,891.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,820.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,389 ($58.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($73.84).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

