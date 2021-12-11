PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,098 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

SYF opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

