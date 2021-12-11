Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

