Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 68.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

