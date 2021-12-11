Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 372 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $139.47 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $19,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,992,965 shares of company stock worth $333,464,841. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

