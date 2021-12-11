V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,404 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,404 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $104.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

