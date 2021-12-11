Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

