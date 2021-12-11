Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,012,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter.

PTMC opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

