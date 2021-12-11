Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $586,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,540,000 after purchasing an additional 511,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

IWX stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.