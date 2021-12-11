VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 176,120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

