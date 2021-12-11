Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

