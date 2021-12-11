Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,932,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 408,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $233.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.