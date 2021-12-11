Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLTW opened at $233.77 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

