salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

