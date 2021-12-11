Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $242,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

