Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

