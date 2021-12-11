General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Electric were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

