Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.