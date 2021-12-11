107,420 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

