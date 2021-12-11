Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 10,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.