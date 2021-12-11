Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 95,540 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,642 shares of company stock valued at $246,505. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.11 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

